October 15, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-BlackRock CEO Fink no longer attending Saudi conference -source

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink will no longer attend a high profile conference in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, becoming the latest senior executive to withdraw amid concerns about a missing journalist.

The world’s largest fund manager had previously planned to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

Executives from media, technology and financial firms have in the last few days withdrawn from the conference, scheduled for Oct. 23-25. (Reporting By Rob Cox of Breakingviews, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
