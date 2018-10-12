Saudi investment conference to proceed despite pullout of some speakers, partners -spokesperson

CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - An elite Saudi investment conference will go ahead as planned later this month despite the “disappointing” withdrawal of some speakers and partners, a conference spokesperson said on Friday.

“Whilst it is disappointing that some speakers and partners have pulled out, we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of speakers, moderators and guests from all over the world to Riyadh from Oct. 23-25,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Bloomberg on Friday withdrew from the high-profile Future Investment Initiative conference, following other media companies that dropped out after the Oct. 2 disappearance of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif Editing by Mark Heinrich)