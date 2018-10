WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said on Friday he was still planning to attend a Saudi investment conference despite growing outrage over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist in Turkey.

“I am planning on going at this point. If more information comes out and changes, we can look at that, but I am planning on going,” Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey)