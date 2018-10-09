FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia invites Turkey to visit its Istanbul consulate - Turkish state news agency

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian officials invited Turkish experts and related officials to visit its consulate in Istanbul, the Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, following the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a week ago.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday asked Riyadh to prove its claim that Khashoggi had left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, while Washington urged Saudi Arabia to support an investigation into his disappearance. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

