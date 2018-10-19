FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 1:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Bank CEO cancels appearance at Saudi investment summit -source

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Deutsche Bank has cancelled plans to attend the Future Investment Initiative business conference in Saudi Arabia, a source close to the matter said.

Christian Sewing is the latest to boycott the three-day conference, known as “Davos in the Desert”, after the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, Washington Post columnist and leading critic of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to get marriage documents.

Since news of his disappearance, a number of U.S. and European companies have pulled plans to attend.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

