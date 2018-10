ANKARA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he hoped a reasonable opinion would be reached as soon as possible in the investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Erdogan also told reporters that the search of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where Khashoggi disappeared two weeks ago, would continue and the investigation was looking into toxic materials. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by David Dolan)