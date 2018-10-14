FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Ford Motor chairman cancels visit to Saudi investor conference

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chairman Bill Ford canceled a multi-stop trip to the Middle East, including a planned appearance at a Saudi investment conference this month, the company said on Sunday, the latest such cancellation after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,

The company did not elaborate on the reasons for Ford’s decision not to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, and did not comment on whether concerns about the disappearance of Khashoggi were a factor.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in New York; Additioanal reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
