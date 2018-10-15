FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 15, 2018 / 6:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi riyal at weakest since June 2017 in spot market

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s riyal was quoted at 3.7514 to the U.S. dollar in the spot market early on Monday, its weakest rate since June 2017, Refinitiv data showed.

The central bank maintains a peg of 3.75 riyals to the dollar, and usually, the currency fluctuates in a range of about 3.7498-3.7503.

Saudi financial markets have come under pressure in the last few days as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to punish Riyadh if it turns out that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has disappeared, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.