October 14, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain would consider action if Saudi role in journalist case proven - Hunt

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain would have to think about the appropriate way to react if it was proven that Saudi Arabia was behind the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday.

“I don’t want to get drawn into hypotheticals because we don’t know the facts yet, but we have been very, very clear that if these stories are true, that would be totally appalling and we would have to think about the appropriate way to react in that situation,” he told British television. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

