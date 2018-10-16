Turkish police leave Saudi consulate in Istanbul - witness

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A team of Turkish police investigating the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left the Saudi consulate building in Istanbul, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.

Turkish police investigators had entered the consulate late on Monday.

A Turkish diplomatic source had earlier said that a joint Turkish-Saudi team would search the consulate - the last place Khashoggi was seen before he vanished on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali; editing by Darren Schuettler)