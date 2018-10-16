FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish police leave Saudi consulate in Istanbul - witness

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A team of Turkish police investigating the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left the Saudi consulate building in Istanbul, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.

Turkish police investigators had entered the consulate late on Monday.

A Turkish diplomatic source had earlier said that a joint Turkish-Saudi team would search the consulate - the last place Khashoggi was seen before he vanished on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
