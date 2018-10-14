FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 11:22 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

JP Morgan CEO Dimon cancels plans to attend Saudi investor event

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has canceled plans to attend a Saudi Arabian investor conference later this month, the company said on Sunday, the latest high-profile cancellation after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The company did not elaborate on the reasons for Dimon’s decision not to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, and did not comment on whether concerns about the disappearance of Khashoggi were a factor. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Peter Cooney)

