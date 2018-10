CAIRO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed the strength of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Turkey in a telephone call with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Saudi press agency said late on Sunday.

The king thanked the Erdogan for welcoming the Saudi proposal to form a joint working group to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and said no one could undermine their relationship. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali Editing by Robin Pomeroy)