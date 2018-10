WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said he would no longer attend next week’s investment conference in Saudi Arabia.

“Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia,” Mnuchin wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)