Turkey says it will uncover whereabouts, details on missing Saudi

ANKARA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Turkey will uncover the details about prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance and his whereabouts, President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party said on Saturday.

“The condition of the lost journalist, details on him and who is responsible for this will be uncovered,” party spokesman Omer Celik told reporters at a party summit chaired by Erdogan, adding that Turkey’s sensitivity on the issue was at the highest level. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Editing by William Maclean)