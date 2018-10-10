U.S. ready to assist on missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi - Pence

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday the United States is ready to help in any way in the investigation of the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Pence was asked on the Hugh Hewitt syndicated radio program if Washington would send FBI technicians to the Saudi consulate in Turkey if Saudi Arabia requested it. “I think the United States of America stands ready to assist in any way,” Pence said. Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)