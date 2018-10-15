FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish police enter Saudi consulate in Istanbul

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkish police investigators entered Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate on Monday, two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A Turkish diplomatic source had earlier said that a joint Turkish-Saudi team would conduct a search of the consulate - the last place that Khashoggi was seen before he vanished on Oct. 2.

Turkish officials have said authorities believe he was killed at the Saudi mission, and his body removed. Saudi Arabia has strongly denied killing Khashoggi. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch Editing by Dominic Evans)

