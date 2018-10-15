FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says Pompeo leaving within the hour for Saudi Arabia

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is leaving within the hour for Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump said on Monday, amid an investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House and added that his top diplomat may travel to other countries as needed. He had earlier announced Pompeo’s trip in a post on Twitter and said he had spoken to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman about Khashoggi. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Alistair Bell)

