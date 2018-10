ANKARA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Ankara on Wednesday, the Turkish foreign ministry said, with their talks expected to focus on the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will also meet his U.S. counterpart, the ministry said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)