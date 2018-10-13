Qatari media group expresses concern over Khashoggi disappearance

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Qatari media group The Qatar Press Centre said it is deeply concerned over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the State news Agency (QNA) reported on Saturday.

The centre said in a statement it was “following with great concern the developments regarding the suspicious disappearance of the colleague Khashoggi”.

Qatar has not yet made any official comment.

Some Saudi media have blamed Qatar for the crisis over Khashoggi’s disappearance. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali and Eric Knecht)