ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkish police will search the Saudi consul’s residence in Istanbul, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Tuesday, as part of the probe into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

NTV also said that investigators are expected to search the consulate again on Tuesday. Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on Oct. 2nd. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Writing by Sarah Dadouch, Editing by Dominic Evans)