MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia welcomes agreement between Turkey and Saudi Arabia to hold a joint investigation into the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by Interfax on Tuesday.

Russia hopes that the results of this investigation will be made public, Lavrov added. Khashoggi disappeared at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)