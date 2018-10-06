FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2018 / 11:38 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Saudi source denies journalist Khashoggi was killed at consulate in Istanbul

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A source at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul denied on Sunday a Reuters report which cited Turkish sources saying they believed that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate building.

In a statement, the source said the accusations were baseless, adding that a security team including Saudi investigators had arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to take part in the investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance. (Reporting by Samia Nakhoul Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Nick Tattersall)

