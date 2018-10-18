FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 9:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch cancel Saudi trade mission over missing journalist - spokeswoman

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Thursday cancelled a trade mission to Saudi Arabia next month due to concerns over the disappearance of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a spokeswoman said.

“All trade missions to the country have been suspended for now”, a spokeswoman for PSPS Consultants, which had organised the trip for the government, told Reuters.

The decision came minutes after finance minister Wopke Hoekstra said he was scrapping plans to attend a conference in Saudi Arabia next week. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Gareth Jones)

