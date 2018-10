WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he does not want to walk away from Saudi Arabia despite ongoing concerns about Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and reiterated his hopes that Saudi’s royal leaders were not involved in his disappearance.

“I do not want to do that,” Trump said in an interview on Fox Business Network when asked if the United States would walk away from its Gulf ally. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)