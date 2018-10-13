FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2018 / 12:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says Saudi Arabia faces "severe punishment" if Khashoggi was killed

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a CBS interview on Saturday that there would be “severe punishment” for Saudi Arabia if it turns out that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, is a prominent critic of the Saudi authorities and a legal resident of the United States. He disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the consulate.

Trump said in an interview for 60 Minutes that there was much at stake with Khashoggi case, “maybe especially so” because he was a reporter. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Gareth Jones)

