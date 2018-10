WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has not yet spoken with Saudi Arabian officials about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing a week ago.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said he does not know anything about Khashoggi’s disappearance and that he would speak with Saudi officials at some point about the situation. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)