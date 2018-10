ANKARA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Prominent Saudi commentator Jamal Khashoggi is still in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, two senior Turkish government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Two people close to Khashoggi had expressed concern about his whereabouts after he failed to emerge from a meeting at the consulate on Tuesday afternoon. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Daren Butler)