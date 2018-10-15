Turkey to search Saudi consulate in Istanbul for missing journalist on Monday -NTV

ANKARA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities will search the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Monday afternoon as part of an investigation into the disappearance of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, broadcaster NTV said, citing diplomatic sources.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and critic of Riyadh’s policies, disappeared almost two weeks ago after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkey believes he was murdered and his body removed, while Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)