FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 15, 2018 / 9:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey to search Saudi consulate in Istanbul for missing journalist on Monday -NTV

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities will search the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Monday afternoon as part of an investigation into the disappearance of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, broadcaster NTV said, citing diplomatic sources.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and critic of Riyadh’s policies, disappeared almost two weeks ago after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkey believes he was murdered and his body removed, while Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.