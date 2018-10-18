FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish police searching forest, coastal city for journalist remains -sources

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Turkish police are searching a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul and a city near the Sea of Marmara for remains of a Saudi dissident journalist who disappeared two weeks ago after entering the Saudi consulate, two Turkish officials said.

Investigators have also recovered “many samples” from their searches of the consulate and the consul’s residence, the senior officials told Reuters, and will now attempt to analyse those for traces of the DNA of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia has denied allegations by Turkish officials who have said Khashoggi was killed inside the building and his body removed.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and David Dolan; editing by Grant McCool

