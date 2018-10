CAIRO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is following up media reports about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he left consulate building, the consulate in Istanbul said in a statement carried by the state news agency (SPA) early on Thursday.

The consulate added that it is carrying out follow-up and coordination with the Turkish authorities to disclose the circumstances of the disappearance of Khashoggi. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali)