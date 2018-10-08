FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 8, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey asks permission to search Saudi consulate for missing journalist - NTV

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Turkey has asked for permission to search Saudi Arabia’s consulate for prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing last week, broadcaster NTV said on Monday.

Turkish officials told Reuters over the weekend that they believed Khashoggi had been killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and President Tayyip Erdogan said he was personally following the case.

On Monday, a Turkish official also said Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Ankara had been summoned to the foreign ministry for a second time on Sunday and had been asked by Turkish diplomats to be “in full coordination” on the matter. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ece Toksabay and Tulay Karadeniz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.