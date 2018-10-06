Turkey starts investigation into disappearance of Saudi journalist-NTV

ANKARA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the disappearance of prominent Saudi commentator Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing for four days after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, broadcaster NTV reported on Saturday.

On Friday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Saudi authorites would allow Turkey to search the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, after Turkish and Saudi authorities gave conflicting accounts of his disappearance.

Khashoggi entered the mission on Tuesday. Ankara said there was no evidence he left the diplomatic mission, while Riyadh says that he exited the same day. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Editing by William Maclean)