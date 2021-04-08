Saudi Arabia completes privatisation of Third Milling Company

DUBAI (Reuters) - Al Ghurair Investment, Al Rajhi Holding Group and Masafi said on Thursday they had completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Third Milling Company (MC3) from Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO) and the National Center for Privatization and PPP (NCP), the companies said in a joint statement.

The sale is part of a wider privatisation programme under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aimed at weaning the economy off oil.