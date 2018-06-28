FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 28, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi says to accept applications for mill privatisation Aug. 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday it would start accpeting applications for qualification of potential investors interested in the sale of its four mills on Aug. 26.

The agency will also make an announcement regarding the timeline for the qualification process on the same day, it said in a statement.

The grains privatisation committee will start accepting expressions of interest from potential bidders starting Thursday, it said.

The sale of Saudi’s flour milling sector is one of the first privatisations the kingdom plans as part of a wide-reaching overhaul of its economy and has drawn interst from some of the world’s largest agribusiness firms. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Dalia Nehme; Editing by Tom Arnold )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.