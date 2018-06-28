Saudi says to accept applications for mill privatisation Aug. 26

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday it would start accpeting applications for qualification of potential investors interested in the sale of its four mills on Aug. 26.

The agency will also make an announcement regarding the timeline for the qualification process on the same day, it said in a statement.

The grains privatisation committee will start accepting expressions of interest from potential bidders starting Thursday, it said.

The sale of Saudi’s flour milling sector is one of the first privatisations the kingdom plans as part of a wide-reaching overhaul of its economy and has drawn interst from some of the world’s largest agribusiness firms. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Dalia Nehme; Editing by Tom Arnold )