UPDATE 1-Saudi to accept applications for flour mills privatisation Aug. 26

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday it would start accepting applications for qualification of potential investors interested in the sale of its flour mills on Aug. 26.

The agency will also make an announcement regarding the timeline for the qualification process on the same day, it said in a statement.

The sale of Saudi’s flour milling sector is one of the first privatisations the kingdom plans as part of a wide-reaching overhaul of its economy and has drawn interest from some of the world’s largest agribusiness firms.

The four mills on sale come under the kingdom’s monopoly state grain buyer the Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO), one of the world’s largest wheat and barley buyers.

Archer Daniels Midland and Bunge - two of the world’s four biggest agribusiness firms - are among several international companies that have previously expressed interest in bidding for SAGO’s assets as part of consortiums.

The grains privatisation committee will start accepting expressions of interest from potential bidders starting on Thursday, the statement said.

Large grain market players’ interest in SAGO’s mills comes as Saudi Arabia grows increasingly dependent on grain imports. The kingdom has become a major importer of wheat and barley since abandoning plans in 2008 to become self-sufficient - as farming in the desert was draining scarce water supplies.

SAGO imports Saudi Arabia’s entire wheat supply of about 3.5 million tonnes a year. It has said that demand for wheat is expected to grow at an annual rate of 3.2 percent to reach 4.5 million tonnes by 2025, largely due to population growth. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Dalia Nehme; Editing by Tom Arnold and David Evans)