DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Government-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co has established a programme allowing it to issue up to 11 billion riyals ($2.9 billion) of local currency-denominated Islamic bonds, the company said on Thursday.

The company mandated HSBC Saudi Arabia as sole lead manager and bookrunner to arrange meetings, and an initial, senior sukuk issue under the programme will follow, subject to market conditions, it said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)