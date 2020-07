(Corrects company names in paragraph 2)

RIYADH, July 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Company said on Monday it has awarded infrastructure contracts for an international airport that is due to open in 2022.

The company, which is developing a huge Red Sea tourism project, said the contracts were awarded to Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. Ltd and Almabani General Contractors. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Alex Richardson)