CORRECTED-Saudi fund acquires 49% stake in consulting firm Richard Attias -Maaal

RIYADH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has acquired 49% of consulting firm Richard Attias & Associates (RAA), Saudi financial news website Maaal reported on Sunday.

The stake acquired by Sanabil Investments has previously been estimated to be worth tens of millions of British pounds. RAA has reportedly organised several major events in Saudi Arabia including the annual Future Investment Forum and a 2017 state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.