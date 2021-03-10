Saudi judges confirm rights activist al-Hathloul's sentence at appeals hearing - family on Twitter

Slideshow ( 2 images )

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Riyadh court has confirmed rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul’s sentence during an appeals hearing, her sister said on Wednesday.

“The judges confirmed the first sentencing of @loujainHathloul,” Lina al-Hathloul tweeted.

The women’s rights activist, who was released last month after three years in prison, earlier on Wednesday said she hoped the court would amend her sentence.