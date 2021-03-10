Saudi judges confirm rights activist al-Hathloul's sentence at appeals hearing - family on Twitter

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Riyadh court has confirmed rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul’s sentence during an appeals hearing, her sister said on Wednesday.
“The judges confirmed the first sentencing of @loujainHathloul,” Lina al-Hathloul tweeted.
The women’s rights activist, who was released last month after three years in prison, earlier on Wednesday said she hoped the court would amend her sentence.
Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Alison Williams
