Saudi Arabia says reports about torture by Amnesty, HRW are baseless

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Friday dismissed reports about torture and sexual harassment published by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch as baseless.

“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia categorically and strongly denies the allegations made by them. The wild claims made, quoting anonymous ‘testimonies’ or ‘informed sources’, are simply wrong,” the Ministry of Media said in a statement.

The rights groups accused Saudi Arabia on Tuesday of abusing several activists, including some female human rights defenders detained since May. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Robin Pomeroy)