Emerging Markets

Saudi minister denounces in Moscow Iran's "interventions" in Middle East

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference at the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday denounced Iran’s “interventions” in the Middle East region, after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Moscow with Lavrov, broadcast on Saudi TV, the Saudi minister said Tehran’s proxy militias were obstructing a solution for the war in Syria. He also accused the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen of obstructing peace efforts in that country.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

