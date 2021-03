FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 9, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the conflict in Yemen needed to end and that different sides needed to sit down at the negotiating table.

Lavrov made the comments at a news conference with his Saudi counterpart.