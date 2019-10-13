Russia's Putin says Iran's missile programme should be treated separately to nuclear programme -Arabiya

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Iran’s missile programme should be dealt with as a separate matter to its nuclear programme.

Putin was speaking in an interview with Arab broadcasters, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, ahead of his first visit to Saudi Arabia in over a decade.

“It is possible, and we should, discuss Iran’s missiles programme... but the missile programme is one thing and the nuclear program is another thing,” Putin was quoted as saying. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi and Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)