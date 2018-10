DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia “aims” to acquire 30 percent of Russia’s Novatek Arctic LNG project, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Ekhbariya TV on Thursday.

He called it a “very ambitious project,” and the biggest example of cooperation between the Saudi private sector and Russian companies. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Susan Fenton)