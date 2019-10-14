Russia's RDIF, Saudi's SALIC to sign cooperation agreement – source

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF and Saudi Arabia’s SALIC plan to sign a cooperation agreement during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Riyadh, one source directly involved in the preparation of the agreement told Reuters on Monday.

SALIC - Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company - and RDIF will be jointly searching for investment projects in agriculture and livestock industry in Russia, the source added.

RDIF declined to comment. SALIC was not available for immediate comment.

Putin visits Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first time in over a decade, seeking to capitalise on growing influence borne of military advances in Syria, strong ties with regional rivals and cooperation on energy policy. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Maha El Dahan Editing by Andrew Osborn)