MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and Saudi King Salman have discussed joint projects in Riyadh on Wednesday, RDIF said in a statement.

RDIF said they had talked about investment cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia, including projects involving RDIF, Saudi’s Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)