FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Russian special envoy for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said on twitter.

They discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Syria, SPA added.