Saudi Arabia to take deterrent action to protect oil facilities - foreign minister

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Wednesday said the kingdom would take deterrent action to protect its oil facilities, following attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement on energy sites.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also said in a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Riyadh, that the kingdom would continue to cooperate with Russia in the OPEC+ framework.