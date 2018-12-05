Basic Materials
Saudi's SABIC raises stake in Ar-Razi to 75 pct, renews JSMC partnerhsip

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s SABIC said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with the Japan Saudi Arabia Methanol Company (JSMC), renewing its partnership in the Saudi Methanol Company (Ar-Razi) for another 20 years.

Under the agreement, SABIC will raise its stake in Ar-Razi to 75 percent by purchasing half of JSMC’s share, which represents 25 percent of all Ar-Razi shares, reducing JSMC’s stake in Ar-Razi to 25 percent, the company said in a statement.

Under the previous arrangement, SABIC had the right to buy the 50 percent share held by JSMC in Ar-Razi on the agreement’s expiry on Nov. 29. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Mark Potter)

